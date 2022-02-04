F3Logic LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.7% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,226,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,037,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 545,291 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $76.04. 5,380,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02.

