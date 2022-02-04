Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

FN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after buying an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,921 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after purchasing an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FN opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

