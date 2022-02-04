Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.
FN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.
In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
NYSE FN opened at $100.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average is $107.03. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.88.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
