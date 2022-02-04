Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target Cut to C$780.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Fairfax Financial in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $705.00.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $495.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of $353.99 and a 52 week high of $520.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $15.36. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 12.94%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

