Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.
NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 48,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,739. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.50.
In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
