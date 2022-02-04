Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

NASDAQ FARM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.65. 48,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,739. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Farmer Bros. news, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $299,448 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 40.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Farmer Bros. by 22.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

