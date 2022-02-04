FCA Corp TX Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FCA Corp TX lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 8.0% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 28.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 71,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.76. 336,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $137.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock valued at $50,573,993. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

