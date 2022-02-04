FCA Corp TX Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

FCA Corp TX lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX owned 0.13% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 63.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 20.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.39. 190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,588. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

