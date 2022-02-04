FCA Corp TX Has $1.92 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Novartis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. 109,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

