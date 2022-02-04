Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

NYSE RACE opened at $229.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average of $234.69. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ferrari stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

