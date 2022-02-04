FFT Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,084 iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISCB. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $887,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $609,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,177,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:ISCB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.83. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85.

