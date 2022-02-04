FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $33,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.67. 80,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.33 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

