FFT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,464.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 62.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,235,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.26. 25,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,918. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.49 and a 200-day moving average of $404.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

