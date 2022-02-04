FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $93.50 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 366,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,501,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 8.8% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.18. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.78. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.18 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

