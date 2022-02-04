Fidelity Federal Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
Shares of FDLB stock opened at $95.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.29. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $95.00 and a 1-year high of $95.00.
About Fidelity Federal Bancorp
