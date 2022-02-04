Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,877.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2,206.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 883.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $63.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

