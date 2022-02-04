Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 1,558 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 39.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of LYV opened at $105.84 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $127.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.