Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 93,186 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,186 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

VYGR stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.