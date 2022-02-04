Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys Shares of 8,126 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 223,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,990.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,357.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 43,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $45.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

