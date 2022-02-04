Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $107.86 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.