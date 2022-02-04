Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after buying an additional 299,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,724,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $104.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.87. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.34 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

