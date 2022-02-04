Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,047 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

BABA stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

