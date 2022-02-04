Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,244. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $445.98 million, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.