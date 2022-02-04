FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives $39.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $3,053,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,093,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in FIGS during the fourth quarter worth $13,143,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS stock opened at $20.37 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

