Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.16. 3,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,387. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $82.63.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.