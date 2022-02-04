Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $10,060,433.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.33. 262,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,667,728. The company has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

