Financial Analysis: DigiPath (DIGP) and Its Competitors

DigiPath (OTCMKTS: DIGP) is one of 53 public companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DigiPath to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DigiPath and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigiPath -27.45% N/A -42.19% DigiPath Competitors -24.95% -15.88% -5.10%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DigiPath and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigiPath 0 0 0 0 N/A DigiPath Competitors 170 688 983 22 2.46

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 34.73%. Given DigiPath’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DigiPath has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of DigiPath shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DigiPath has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigiPath’s rivals have a beta of 1.91, suggesting that their average share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigiPath and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigiPath $2.50 million -$690,000.00 -2.80 DigiPath Competitors $1.74 billion $112.18 million 13.79

DigiPath’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DigiPath. DigiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DigiPath rivals beat DigiPath on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About DigiPath

DigiPath, Inc. engages in the provision of cannabis testing, education, training, and news coverage. It operates through the Digipath Labs and GroSciences business units. The Digipath Labs business unit focuses on testing all forms of cannabis-based products using FDA-compliant laboratory equipment and proprietary standard operating procedures. The GroSciences business unit plans to develop and license specific formulations to other producers and product makers in the industry. The company was founded by Todd Denkin on October 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

