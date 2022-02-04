Financial Comparison: AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVITA Medical and Neovasc’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.77 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -9.59 Neovasc $1.96 million 14.84 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -0.94

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVITA Medical and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83% Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AVITA Medical and Neovasc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00

AVITA Medical presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.22%. Neovasc has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 713.39%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neovasc is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of AVITA Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Neovasc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

About Neovasc

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

