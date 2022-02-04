Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,894 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,168,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,384,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,394,000 after acquiring an additional 823,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,054,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,667. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $54.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.