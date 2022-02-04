Financial Insights Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,921,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,230. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.78 and a one year high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average is $281.13.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

