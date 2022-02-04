Financial Insights Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Financial Insights Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

VCR stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,503. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.02.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

