Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

FISI stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Financial Institutions by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

