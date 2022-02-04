First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 116,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,797. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $759.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.12.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.43 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 29.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

