First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Busey were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 16.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in First Busey by 41.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Busey in the third quarter valued at $350,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Busey by 101,457.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BUSE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $27.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.96. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

