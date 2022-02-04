First Command Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 430 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Starbucks makes up about 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.11. 164,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,077,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.50. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.79 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

