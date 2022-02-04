First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

