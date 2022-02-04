First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in January

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,500 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 111,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Financial stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $567.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Financial by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 24,157 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.