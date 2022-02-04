First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

Separately, Hovde Group upgraded First Merchants from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.04). First Merchants had a net margin of 36.97% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,504 in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,217,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Merchants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 198,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 49,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Merchants by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

