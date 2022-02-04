First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. First Republic Bank comprises about 6.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of First Republic Bank worth $78,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,981. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

