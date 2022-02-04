First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,996 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,812,000 after acquiring an additional 278,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 30.7% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,901,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $310.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.57. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $176.50 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.54.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

