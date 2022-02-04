First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 414 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Adient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADNT opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adient

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

