First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,677 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $549,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 70,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IP. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.93. International Paper has a 52-week low of $43.87 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

