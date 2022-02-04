First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LESL. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $317,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 73.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after buying an additional 178,135 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LESL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.03 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

