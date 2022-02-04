First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,989 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after purchasing an additional 241,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,098,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 253,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $46.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.30. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

