First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.34.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

