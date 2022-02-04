First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,072 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $84,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 18.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,598,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 245,468 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at $739,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Leslie’s by 42.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 27.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,770,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 380,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL opened at $20.03 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.