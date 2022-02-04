First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stake Cut by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

FTSM opened at $59.74 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.