First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTA) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $70.12 and last traded at $70.19. Approximately 169,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 130,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.77.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.62.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.