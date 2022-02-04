FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. 285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF makes up about 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

