FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.37

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.37 and traded as low as $14.10. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 709 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter.

FitLife Brands, Inc engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

