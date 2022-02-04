Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $18,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 201.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $166.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

