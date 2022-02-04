Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,531 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Five Point were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $848.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.40. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

